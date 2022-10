BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

Troopers say the three crashes were not related.

OSHP is investigating, stay with 7News for additional details.