Belmont County sees record positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Belmont County Health Department announced 92 positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a record high for the county.

Belmont County is now at 1,923 positive cases, 32 deaths, 916 people are isolated, 946 recovered and 29 are hospitalized.

According to Belmont County Health Director Rob Sproul, a large number of people recently moved from isolated to recovered.

Sproul says the Health Department is seeing a trend in families, “mom, dad, kids are going positive together.”

Sproul says the season is to blame and people were outside before but are now staying inside.

The high number of positive cases comes at an untimely but unsurprisingly moment right before the holidays.

Sproul says they anticipated the spike in the numbers during the winter season.

He says the numbers in positive cases is “concerning” but not “alarming.

Holiday’s have been a big topic of discussion during the spike, both gatherings and travel.

Sproul encourages people to limit holiday gatherings to people you are in contact with on a normal basis or do other creative things to prevent a big spread.

As for holiday travel, Sproul says “be as cautious as you can.”