Belmont County Sheriff’s arrest female for trafficking and drug posession

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- After receiving a call for a suspicious person at a local motel, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a female for trafficking and drug possession.

Deputies said they could smell an overwhelming odor of marijuana and during a search of a vehicle they discovered over 6 kilos, over 12 pounds, of suspected cocaine and over two pounds of marijuana bagged for sale.

23-year-old, Ivelisse Cruz-Alcantara, of Reading PA, was arrested and is currently being held ion the Belmont County jail.

Cruz-Alcantara’s bond has been sent to $1000,000.00

Sheriff Lucas says this is the largest quantity of cocaine ever seized by the Sheriff’s Office.