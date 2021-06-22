Vet Voices

Belmont County Sheriff’s arrest two om drug charges

Belmont County

(WTRF)- A routine traffic stop in Belmont County leads to two people being arrested on drug charges.

Police say they found multiple baggies of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the Morristown area.

42-year-old Denard Nelson of Columbus was arrested and charged with 2 counts of felony possession of drugs and 2 counts of felony trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

30-year-old Carolyn Pierce of Barnesville was also arrested on felony possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson is being held on $25,250 dollar bond and Pierce is being held on $3,250 dollar bond.

