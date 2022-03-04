The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on two separate traffic stops that lead to over a half-pound of drugs taken by deputies.

On the first traffic stop, 33-year-old, Jeffrey Coffey Jr., of Akron, was arrested.

Coffey Jr.

Deputies said they found five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, other narcotics, a firearm magazine, and ammunition.

Officials say Coffey Jr was on parole for a manslaughter charge.

The second traffic stop happened on I-70 where detectives found three ounces of suspected methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl.

Officials say they also found a handgun and ammunition.

This traffic stop led to a search at a local hotel where detectives say they found three ounces of methamphetamine.

Collins

Conway

Radcliffe

28-year-old Richard C. Collins of West Virginia, 41-year-old Derwin S. Conway from Barnesville, and 32-year-old Chelsea A. Radcliffe from West Virginia were arrested in relation to the stop.

All suspects are currently in the Belmont County Jail.