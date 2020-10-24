Belmont County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts Halloween event at the Courthouse next Saturday

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas announced that his department will host a Halloween event at the Belmont County Courthouse at 101 W. Main Street in St. Clairsville from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

There will be treats and decorations and officers will be on hand to scan candy.

