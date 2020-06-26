Belmont County Sheriff’s looking for missing man

St.Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help looking for a missing man.

Currently the search is on for John Flemming in Belmont County.

Flemming left his residence on Monday, June 22 around 12 PM.

On Tuesday, June 23, John’s vehicle was found parked on Interstate #70 going East Bound just West of Exit 218.

From security surveillance John parked his vehicle at the location on June 22 around 12:26 pm and walked toward Buffalo Wild Wings and then continued walking toward the back of the mall. John has not been seen or heard of since

Flemming is 5’8-5’9, 145 lbs, with brown hair.

Please call Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at 740.695.7933 or 740.695.2212 if you have any information.