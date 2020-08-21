Belmont County Sheriff’s need help finding Martins Ferry teen

If you’re viewing this on the WTRF- 7News app: click here
Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office needs the publics’ help to locate a missing teen.
Sheriff’s are looking for 17 year old Neil Anthony Gilbert.
Gilbert has been missing since August 19 around 9:45 PM. He was last seen at his residence in Martins Ferry wearing grey Nike shorts with no further clothing description.
Gilbert is/has:
- A White Male
- 5’6
- 140 pounds
- Blue eyes
- Strawberry Blond hair
If you know the whereabouts or have information on Gilbert please contact the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-7933 or 911 in case of emergency.
