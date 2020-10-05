Belmont County Sheriff’s Office announces new program

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- In collaboration with the Ohio River Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office announced a Law Enforcement Exploring Program.

The Law Enforcement Program will teach in-depth training, mentoring and hands-on experience in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

The hands-on program is for young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are at least 14 years old and under the age of 21.

Sheriff Dave Lucas says this is a program he wanted for a long time and he’s happy to finally see it being initiated.

The program is designed to promote personal growth, character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness and many other intangibles.

Sheriff Lucas also announced the appointment of two Outreach Coordinators who helped work on this new program and will continue to work on special community and volunteer programs.

Taylore Frasnelly (Left) and Sherri VanTassel (Right) BCSO Outreach Coordinators

The Sheriff’s Office will be holding an open house and recruiting event from 5-8 P.M. on October 6 at the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Substation located on the back side of the Ohio Valley Mall.