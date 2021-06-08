Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4; Seeking 2 more on drugs and weapons charges

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) A traffic stop by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office leads to four people being arrested and officers looking for two more people after the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit recovered drugs, guns and money.

Detectives were investigating areas on Indian Run and Bel Capre Apartments in the Bellaire area.

21-year-old Tabytha Lynn Gulla of Bellaire; 21-year-old Jordan M. Longwell of West Virginia; 22-year-old Cory Jacob Schramm of Bellaire; and 22-year-old Reese Saho of Bellaire were arrested on drug and weapon related charges.

ARRESTED

Tabytha Gulla

Jordan M. Longwell

Cory Schramm

Reese Saho

Charges are also being sought in this case against 23-year-old Tara Darrah for Possession and Permitting Drug Abuse.

Detectives say they are also looking for a sixth person of interest in this case, 36-year-old Angela Jarrells.

DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR THESE TWO INDIVIDUALS

Tara Darrah

Angela Jarrells

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates to this developing case.