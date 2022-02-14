BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio —

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is among the second group of organizations ever to be featured on the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s Cause Connector giving site.

Cause Connector is a charitable matchmaking site, created to help more donors support local nonprofit projects in Appalachian Ohio. On Cause Connector, donors can easily search for projects serving their local community across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post #7’s work is being highlighted on Cause Connector. Should Belmont County Sheriff’s Office receive funding on the site, they will be able to expand and support their Law Enforcement Explorer Post #7 activities. Those who would like to play a part in supporting this work can visit www.CauseConnector.org to make a gift.

Through Cause Connector, donors’ gifts will combine to fund projects across the region while also making investments in future initiatives.

Our region of Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s nonprofits, schools, community organizations, and students have less support to meet pressing needs and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

Cause Connector is focused on addressing the philanthropy gap by helping donors find projects that need their support to continue programming or start new programs serving Appalachian Ohio.

“FAO’s goal in creating Cause Connector was to help our region’s nonprofits connect their important work with donors who want to make a difference,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “Our region’s nonprofits are all doing incredible work and Cause Connector is a vital tool that let’s donors directly support that work.”

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is one of the organizations selected to have a project featured on the Cause Connector site. Projects have until April 8 to receive funding and make their projects possible. Gifts of all sizes are welcome at www.CauseConnector.org.

About YOUR ORGANIZATION

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post #7 is a Law Enforcement Exploring Program in collaboration with the Ohio River Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America (“BSA”). Law Enforcement Exploring Programs (“Explorers”) are a nationally recognized, hands-on program open to Belmont County young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are at least 14 years old and under the age of 21 years, and have an interest in law enforcement or the criminal justice system. The program is designed to promote personal growth, character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship, patriotism, and interpersonal communication skills. These attributes are developed through training, practical experiences, mentoring, competition, and other activities.

.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.