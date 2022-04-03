BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County Sheriff David M. Lucas announced additional recruitment for the second academy of a Law Enforcement Exploring Program in collaboration with the Ohio River Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America.

The sheriff’s office will hold an open house and recruiting event on Wednesday, April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the sheriff’s substation located in the rear of the Ohio Valley Mall.

Young men and women in Belmont County and surrounding areas who have completed eighth grade, are between the ages of 14 to 20 and have an interest in law enforcement or criminal justice are invited to attend.

The program is designed to promote personal growth, character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship, patriotism and interpersonal communication skills.

We had significant interest during our January recruiting event and are welcoming additional youth who may be interested. This is an excellent opportunity for Belmont County and surrounding youth who meet the criteria and are admitted to the Explorer program. Belmont County Sheriff Dave M. Lucas

The post was awarded a grant through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to assist with program costs and was selected to be a featured recipient under the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Cause Connector solicitation that runs through April 8.

Applicants will undergo a background check and must maintain a “C” average in school. For additional information about the program call the sheriff’s office at 740-695-7933.