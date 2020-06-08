BYESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A K-9 officer with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office ran off from his home and now a search is underway.
Cooper, the sheriff’s office tracking dog, is a black lab.
Copper escaped from his yard and was last seen running with a white stray shepherd along Little Kate Road in Byesville.
Anyone who sees Cooper is asked to call either the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455 or the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-7933.
- Wheeling BluesFest 2020 canceled; will return 2021
- Gov.Justice says concerts at fairs can resume in July
- Belmont County Sheriff’s Office K-9 missing
- Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this weekend
- Chest with over $1M worth of treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains for a decade has been found