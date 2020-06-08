Belmont County Sheriff’s Office K-9 missing

BYESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A K-9 officer with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office ran off from his home and now a search is underway.

Cooper, the sheriff’s office tracking dog, is a black lab.

Copper escaped from his yard and was last seen running with a white stray shepherd along Little Kate Road in Byesville.

Anyone who sees Cooper is asked to call either the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455 or the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-7933.