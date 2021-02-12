Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Rescue Owl In St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Owl City in St. Clairsville, at least for one resident.

Dangerous Wild Animal Rescue (DWART) from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Clairsville Police went to a residents home in St. Clairsville who had called and had a small barred owl stuck in the chimney and fireplace of their home.

Sgt. Tom DeVaul and St. Clairsville P.D rescued the little guy and he safely flew away once released in the back yard

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says DWART does assist the with less dangerous animals if ODNR is not available.