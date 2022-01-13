Belmont County stand-off requires SWAT Team and ends in man’s body being discovered

Belmont County Chief Deputy James Zusack confirms a man died of apparent suicide following a tense standoff in the Neffs area.

Chief Zusack said it began Wednesday when a man was making suicidal threats on social media.



Officials put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the man, whose name is not being revealed.



Then at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, they received reports of the man firing shots from the front porch of an acquaintance’s house on McGregor Road in the Neffs area.



The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department responded, and the man was gone, but they heard at least one shot fired from a nearby wooded area.



Chief Zusack says at that point the Special Operations Branch was activated.



Armed officers in SWAT gear from St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville and Powhatan as well as the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene and searched the woods.



The chief says they found the man in the woods, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.