BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Belmont County continues to highlight the wide array of great tourist attractions the area has to offer.

In addition to putting out a brand new tourism guide, they are also reminding the public that there is still time to apply for one of their Gap Grants.

These grants are available to local non-profits to put on events that attract tourists. Last year they gave out $100,000 to over 30 different non-profit organizations.,

The deadline to apply this year is March 3rd.

“In order to qualify for this grant you just need to be a non-profit in Belmont County that is either having an event or attraction that attracts visitors to the area. The grant application is really simple and just outlines some of those details a little bit more specifically. But really it’s for non-profits that have one day fairs or festivals, all the way to bigger ones that have three or four or five day events are eligible for that.” JACKEE PUGH, Executive Director, Belmont County Tourism Council

You can visit their website for more information on the Gap Grants.