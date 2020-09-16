Belmont County to remove tax levy

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s something that has never happened in Belmont County history.

A tax levy, approved by the voters years ago, is being eliminated.

Senior Services of Belmont County has decided it can do without one of the three levies it currently receives.

It will mean an $850,000 reduction a year in their revenue, but they say they’ve got enough revenue from other sources to get by.

We have some reserves in this year’s budget under capital expenses. I think we have $250 to $300 thousand less that will allow us to go pay for new vehicles,will allow us to pay for the upgrade of the new kitchen. With all that background statistic, the most important thing is that with today’s announcement, property tax owners in Belmont County are gonna get a little relief. Dwayne Pielech, Executive Director, Senior Services of Belmont County

He said it would amount to $50 to $100 a year for the average homeowner in the county.

The county will let the levy expire at the end of this year.

Pielech noted that Senior Services is busier than ever, in the COVID crisis. They now produce and deliver 11-hundred meals a day, and they transport seniors thousands of miles.