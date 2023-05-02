It’s election day in Belmont County and one of the levies on the ballot deals with alcohol sales at Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel at the Ohio Valley Mall wants to start selling alcohol on Sundays.

Currently, Cracker Barrel already has the right to serve alcohol the rest of the week.

The levy would allow the sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor for sale on Sunday.

Elections in Belmont County are only happening in 17 of their 70 precincts.

To view what’s on the ballot in Belmont County, click here.

Polls close in Belmont County at 7:30 p.m.