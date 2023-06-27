BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Wallet Hub has revealed their rankings for best states for summer road trips, and Ohio is ranked number four.

They say 80 percent of Americans will take a road trip this year

Ohio checks many of the boxes as a great destination, and Belmont County tourism officials agree.



Some reasons why Belmont County has a lot to offer for road trips include its unique features. There’s an Indian petroglyph outside Barnesville called Track Rocks. There’s the Great Stone Viaduct and the Blaine S Bridge.



There’s swimming, boating and camping at Barkcamp State Park, Piedmont Lake and Zion Retreat. There’s Raven Rocks, two Quaker meetinghouses, the Haunted Hills Trail and eight museums.



And there are events almost every weekend.

“We have the Chataqua Days in Bethesda is July 8 and 9, and then Betty Zane Days in Martins Ferry is August 2 through 5. And then on August 6 the Barton Polka Festival starts and that is a very unique event only found in Belmont County. Another thing that they looked were scenic byways.” Cathryn Stanley

Group Tour Manager, Belmont County Tourism

Belmont County is the only county in Ohio with three of those. There’s the Explore More Geo Tour with hidden prizes all over the county.



Wallet Hub based their findings on 32 key metrics, from fun to scenic to wallet friendly.