Belmont County Tourism welcomes lifelong resident as new director

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — There’s a new face drawing people into Belmont County as the current executive director of tourism is retiring.

Jackee Pugh is a lifetime resident of Belmont County. She takes on this role as Executive Director Barb Ballint retires at the end of this year.

Pugh is stepping in as Belmont County has been marketed with its scenic byways and state park, Barkcamp.

There are so many great experiences and events we have to offer that I can’t wait to showcase and promote; to get the word out about Belmont County. Jackee Pugh, New Executive Director of Belmont County Tourism

Pugh says it’s the Pumpkin Fest and County Fair that were her sweetest memories growing up. And as the summer months brought an uptick of day-trippers, she’s taking these winter months to think outside the box.

Jackee has a great work ethic. She’s extremely creative. She’s definitely going to move this office forward. Barb Ballint, Retiring from Executive Director, Belmont County Tourism

One of the more niche attractions that Jackee will continue is GeoCaching!

It’s a treasure hunt played around the world where if visitors find all 35 hidden caches throughout the county, they receive a specific Belmont County coin.

Welcome Jackee, and let’s see how many more tourists you will welcome to Belmont County.