Belmont County Vaccine Shortages Are Over—If You Want Vaccinated, Just Log On And Show Up

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The days of long waits and frustrating telephone registration systems are over.



These days, if you want the vaccine and you meet the age requirements, you can get it.



Belmont County is holding two mass vaccination clinics this week—Wednesday and Thursday—at the former Sears building in the Ohio Valley Mall.



And Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says there are several hundred doses that are not yet spoken for.



He urges anyone who has been wanting to be vaccinated to log on to the Belmont County Health Department’s website, click on Schedule Your Vaccination, and set up an appointment at a time that’s convenient for you.



He said it’s even OK if you’re not a Belmont County resident.



“This vaccine is coming from the federal government,” he noted.



He said one entire college sports team came in from Pennsylvania and got their shots.



He said a group of doctors from out-of-state did the same, posting smiling selfies afterward.