Belmont County Veterans Services member enters second decade in office.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Congratulations are in order for Belmont County’s John Zingo. Zingo was sworn in for another five-year term as their Veterans Service Commission board president on Friday.

The Veterans Service Commission assists veterans and active duty personnel in time of need. This will be Zingo’s 21st year in office and he says every year gets better and better.

We just like helping people, helping veterans because, you know, you talk to some of these guys and you tell them what they’re eligible for and they look at you like you got two heads or something. We try to have these get togethers for the veterans to get the veterans here to talk to each other, for a little comradery with each other and to come and talk to us, to talk to our service officers. John Zingo, Veterans Service Commission board president

Zingo says not only are they there to help veterans but they’re also a resource for veterans’ families. Some of the services they provide include burial benefits, utility bills, mortgage or rent payments, food orders, prescriptions, and transportation.

He says many people don’t realize what they’re eligible for and won’t know until they come speak with them.