Belmont County Veterans Services to soon change locations

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Veterans Services in on the move.

In a few months, they’ll be relocating from their current offices in downtown Bellaire.

County Commission made it official this week.

Veterans services will be moving into the Northern Eastern Division Court building, after the courts move out in January.

Officials say the move has been a long time coming because the current building has limitations.

We appreciate it. It’s really going to help uh our office out, our service officers who do all this work. It’s handicap accessible, the new building is, there’s plenty of space for us there. Our drivers, when we come in to take the veterans to the hospital, they’ll have a place to park their vehicles. Mick Zingo, President, Belmont County Veterans Service Commission

This building is a great building. It’s only about a dozen years old. It’s in great shape. This should really be a great long-term location for for the veterans of Belmont County and it’s a building we should all be proud of for these purposes. J.P. Dutton, President, Belmont County Commission

This board has, I think, done a good job fiscally in keeping the county on track and managing our money well to the point where we weren’t’ desperate to have money from the sale of the property. When you look at it in total, I think it’s a better option to help out the veterans and get them into a better spot.” Jerry Echemann, Belmont County Commissioner

Executive Director Cindy Maupin explained with the new space, veterans services plans to expand its outreach program. She also hopes to erect a pavilion to create an outdoor space.

Belmont County Veterans Services invites all veterans to come in if they need help, or even to just say hello.

The office is currently located at 3326 Belmont Street in Bellaire.