BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Belmont County Historical Society is hosting two Victorian Christmas Teas at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville, Ohio.

The public is invited to attend the Victorian Christmas Tea. The fee is $20 per person. There will be a tea on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 a.m.

The teas will take place among decorations for the Magic of Christmas Tours. All 26 rooms of the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum have been decorated by the society and community members.

Reservations and pre-payments are required by November 29.

To make reservations, please call 740-695-0766 or 740-425-2228. Checks can be made payable to the Belmont County Historical Society, and can be mailed to P.O. Box 434, Barnesville, OH 43713.

For more information on this and future events, visit the museum’s website at belmontcountymuseum.com.

The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum is located on State Route 800 in Barnesville, Ohio. Completed in 1893, the museum consists of 26 rooms. This award-winning, Romanesque Revival mansion has been restored and furnished with the finest of Victorian-era pieces. The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum is owned and operated by the Belmont County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.