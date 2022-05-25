BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Historical Society is hosting a Rose Tea at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville, Ohio, on Saturday, June 18th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

During the Tea, the Museum will be presented with a new acquisition, the 1907 wedding gown of Grandma Margaret Schumacher Riesbeck, by granddaughter Ann Riesbeck DiClemente.

The newly acquired gown, plus other wedding gowns currently in the Museum’s collection, will be on display.

A style show featuring wedding gowns from the Museum collection will be part of the program.

The public is invited to attend the Rose Tea the fee is $20 per person.

Reservations and per-payments are required by June 15th, 2022.

To make reservations, please call 740-695-0766 or 740-425-2228.

Checks can be made payable to the Belmont County Historical Society and can be mailed to PO Box 434, Barnesville, OH 43713.

For more information on this and future events, visit the museum’s website at belmontcountymuseum.com or the museum’s Facebook page and Instgram page.

The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum is located on State Route 800 in Barnesville, Ohio.

Completed in 1893, the museum consists of 26 rooms. This award-winning, Romanesque Revival mansion has been restored and furnished with the finest of Victorian-era pieces.