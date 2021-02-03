Belmont County woman admits to drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – Sheri K. Green, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, has admitted to a methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Green, 56, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Green admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from August 2019 to August 2020 in Marshall County and elsewhere.

Green faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.