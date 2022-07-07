A Belmont County woman has been identified after she died when she exchanged gunfire with police.

Joy Graham, 47, of Barnesville, was shot by a deputy with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on June 24.

The Barnesville Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that was operated by Graham wanted on an active arrest warrant for assault on a Police Officer from a prior incident involving Barnesville Officers.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by the Barnesville Police Office that the chase was heading in their direction.

Officers say the vehicle came to a stop on Ohio 285 where Graham allegedly pointed a gun at officers out of the vehicle and fired shots at them.

Sheriff Paden says Graham was shot after deputies tried to use the K9 and a taser to get her to exit the vehicle.

Graham died at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.

The officer that killed Graham is currently on administrative leave and was not injured.

According to the Daily Jeff, the name of the officer has not been released because they are not charged and the investigation is still ongoing.