Belmont County woman pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A woman charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty pleaded not guilty.

Carol Masse of Martins Ferry was arraigned in Belmont County Northern Division Court on Wednesday morning.

Last month, the Belmont County Animal Rescue League seized 16 animals from her home.

They said one of the dogs was in “horrific” shape and others had serious medical issues.

At first, BCARL believed Masse was just overwhelmed, but the conditions of the dogs prompted them to press charges.

A judge ruled Masse is not permitted to have any domestic animals.

She will appear in court again later this month.

