Belmont County’s elected officials take oath of office

BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – New and returning elected officials in Belmont County took their oaths of office Thursday morning at the courthouse.

Office holders ranging from county coroner to the sheriff to several judges were sworn in.

Judge Frank Fregiato of Common Pleas Court and Judge Albert Davies of Juvenile and Probate Court..swore in each other.

Incumbents included County Engineer Terry Lively, while newcomers included Coroner Amanda Fisher.

It’s absolutely a serious business. We have an awesome responsibility and I swore in all those who wanted sworn in today to start their new terms starting tomorrow. Judge Frank Fregiato, Belmont County Common Pleas Court

One issue is the overcrowding of the jail. So, the commissioners and I have been looking at that and addressing that and hopefully in the near future will come to a conclusion what we need to do. Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

Sheriff Dave Lucas said one of his department’s biggest priorities remains focusing on the opioid crisis, and getting drugs, guns and criminals off the streets.