BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Belmont County Port Authority Director Larry Merry listed the many things that are happening in the county, in terms of development.



But the best by far, he said, is the reopening of East Ohio Regional Hospital.

Hospitals don’t close and reopen. That’s just something that really doesn’t happen. And they have done that in amazing fashion and what an impact to the community. I mean there’s just not enough that can be said about the efforts and what has happened there. Larry Merry, Belmont County Port Authority Director

He predicted we will continue to see the hospital grow and play a larger role in the community. He said they’re already providing more services than ever.



In his words, this is a story so rare, it should be told nationally, not just in this area.