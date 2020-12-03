https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Belmont/Jefferson remain in red, 8 counties now purple in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map

Belmont County

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Belmont and Jefferson County remain in red (level 3) in the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, but eight other counties are purple (level 4). 

Only eight counties are orange (level 2), with 72 being red.

The purple counties are:

  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Summit
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Montgomery

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a briefing Thursday to give an update on coronavirus in the state, where he stated all 88 counties are still considered high incidence under the CDC’s guidelines.

