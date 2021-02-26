Belmont Savings Bank gives $10,000 to A Special Wish Foundation

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Parents of children facing life-threatening illnesses would do anything to make them smile.

That’s what A Special Wish has done in the Ohio Valley for 30 years—and Belmont Savings Bank

helped them spread happiness today through a 10-thousand dollar check.

The two organizations have helped make the wishes of Ohio and West Virginia kids come true for five years.

A Special Wish says that makes Belmont Savings Bank is their longest-serving corporate sponsor, and adds that the money will be a blessing to local moms and dads.

“They go through so much. These parents are living every parent’s worst fear. So what we can do to make them happy, whether it’s a day or a week, that’s what we’re here for.” Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director

“It just makes sense for us business-wise and being out in the community and showing that we appreciate everybody and that we’re able to be there for banking and for the community.” Razmine Rouse, St. Clairsville Branch Manager, Belmont Savings Bank

And this isn’t the first time Belmont Savings Bank has been there for the Ohio Valley.

They also have partnerships with the United Way and the St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce, among others.