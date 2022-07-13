BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — People are excited to see performers like Chase Rice, Randy Houser, Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, and even Dierks Bentley at the Blame My Roots Country Music Festival, but business owners in Belmont County are even more ecstatic at the economic growth and tourism coming to the area.

The Blame My Roots Country Music Festival happening this weekend – July 14 through 16 – is expecting to exceed the 12,000 plus tourists they saw last year.

Last year’s concert brought in people from 15 different states, and they are expecting even more this weekend.

Jackee Pugh, executive director of the Belmont County tourism council says that she has seen campers pull in with license plates from Florida, Maryland, and New York, and Brandi Waligura, the marketing manager for Blame My Roots says that they are taking advantage of the spectacle of filling the open space.

“Blame My Roots is such a huge asset to Belmont County because not only does it just bring tons of country music fans into the valley, it brings them to stay in our hotels, to eat at our local restaurants, to shop at our mall. So, it’s a big economic reach just beyond just the festival at Valley View Campgrounds.” Jackee Pugh – Executive Director of the Belmont County Tourism Council

“So, the thing about us is we’re an empty field, you know, 5 weeks out of the year, so when people drive by on 40 and they’re like ‘Hey, this is actually turning into something!’ That causes people to finally, you know, make that purchase decision.” Brandi Waligura – Marketing Manager for Blame My Roots

Jackee also says that she hopes that the festival is the driving force to bring people back to Belmont County to enjoy all of the recreational activities, restaurants, and places to stay that the area has to offer.

If you would prefer to buy a ticket on site, the box office is open Thursday and into the rest of the weekend until 10 p.m. So, if you’re driving past and you see how great it looks at the Valley View Campground so far, you can stop by today at the barn, or the rest of the weekend at Gate A to get tickets.