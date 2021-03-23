Blame My Roots Fest Announces Belmont Savings Bank Grad Ticket Program And Discounts For Senior Students

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF)- The Blame My Roots Festival is offering two type of discounted tickets to senior students with the help of Belmont Savings Bank.

Single day tickets will be priced at $30.00 and weekend passes will be $50.00.

The discounted program will also give back to the schools.

10 % of the entire revenue generated from senior tickets sold at the participating school will be reinvested into the music department and the participating school that generates the most revenue will receive a $1,000 donation jointly given by Blame My Roots Fest and Belmont Savings Bank, as well as a mention at the festival.

Festival organizers say the reason for the discount is because so many kids have lost out on activities and experiences and the Blame My Roots Festival creates an attachment and commitment to community, and result in sustainable growth even in students that move away temporarily or permanently.

You can find more information on the Blame My Roots Festival website.