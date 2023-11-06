There will be no 2024 Blame My Roots Festival and it looks like the entire Festival has been canceled for the future.

Blame My Roots posted on social media Monday that after they were unable to book a 2024 headliner, they have decided axe the entire Blame My Roots Festival.

“The difficulties we’ve experienced since May have shown us there is too much competition with other country music concerts, tours and festivals in our region for us to exist,” Blame My Roots said.

Blame My Roots also added, “We’re proud that we provided country music fans a fun experience in a familiar place to gather with their family and friends.”

Blame My Roots was also was not able to have a festival in 2023.

Blame My Roots was held at the Valley View Campgrounds in Belmont County, Ohio.