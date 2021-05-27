“Blood Bash” returns as need for donations is critical

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Summer is often a crucial time for blood donations since that’s when they typically drop off. So, it comes as great news that one of the area’s most well known and longest-running blood drives is back following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

According to officials at Vitalant, who is hosting the event at Barnesville High School, Blood Bash donors have helped save the lives of nearly 40,000 patients. Many of those were being treated at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.

They explained this blood drive comes at a crucial time since blood donations are expected to decline during the summer months. Add to that the fact that the need for blood often spikes during this time, making the Barnesville Blood Bash one of the most significant blood drives of the year.

The number of trauma often increases. I heard on Triple-A that people on the road this Memorial Day, compared to last year, is a 60% increase and that means the potential for car accidents increases as well. We need blood to be at the hospitals, so if there is a trauma that blood is available to save lives. Kristen Lane, Communications Manager, Vitalant

Unlike many blood drives, this one is a community wide effort that results in hundreds of donations.

In past years students would also volunteer their time serving refreshments and assisting donors. However, due to COVID restrictions they were unable to this year.

Tricia Ford has been taking part in the blood bash since she was in high school both as a volunteer and a donor.

With being in Barnsville, this is some thing that is close to our hearts. My husbands mother died of breast cancer and I just know that a lot of people need blood. Tricia Ford, Blood Donor

This year she was recruited by her daughter Lillian who is a sophomore and a first time donor.

‘m really excited to be able to help people finally. Coming here with my Mom I always wanted to, but wasn’t old enough so it’s really exciting. Lillian Ford, Blood Donor

Officials said much of the blood donated on Thursday will be provided to area hospitals like WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital and Harrison Community Hospital.