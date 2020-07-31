Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating a body found at Barkcamp State Park on Friday, July 31st.

A 40-year-old man was found dead around 8:30 a.m. in Belmont County. No foul play is suspected.

ODNR is being assisted by Bethesda EMS and Belmont County EMS.

No further information is available at this time.