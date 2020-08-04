Body identified Barkcamp State Park

*UPDATE* 10:45 AM (8/4/2020)
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating a body found at Barkcamp State Park on Friday, July 31st.
Thomas J. Piccard, 40, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. in Belmont County. No foul play is suspected.
ODNR is being assisted by Bethesda EMS and Belmont County EMS.
No further information is available at this time.
