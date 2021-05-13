Bond remains at half-million dollars for accused Wheeling child rapist, and more charges are possible

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Robert Wilson, already facing a charge of first-degree felony rape, could also soon be indicted in the federal court system out of West Virginia as well.



Wilson, 50, of Eoff Street, Wheeling, allegedly raped a child under the age of 10 in Belmont County.

During his arraignment Thursday, he entered a not guilty plea.



When the subject of bond arose, Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan told Judge Frank Fregiato that Wilson’s bond was set at $500,000 at the lower court level.



“We feel that is appropriate, and there may be a federal indictment coming as well,” Flanagan added.



Judge Fregiato agreed to keep Wilson’s bond at that amount.



Wilson asked for a public defender, saying he made only about $900 a month in his job in environmental engineering at an area hospital.



The judge ruled he will be represented by the Public Defender’s office.



Wilson’s rape trial in Belmont County Common Pleas Court is set for July 7.



Prosecutor Flanagan tells 7News the additional indictment could come out of U.S. District Court for the northern district of West Virginia, regarding an image discovered on Wilson’s phone.