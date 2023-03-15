BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Breathwork is not only an ancient yoga practice, it’s a medically recognized wellness exercise.

It’s been successful in promoting calmness, reducing inflammation, aiding digestion and regulating blood pressure and heart rate.

But people are often nervous or self-conscious about taking a yoga or breathwork class.

That’s why an instructor in Martins Ferry offers a class called Breathwork & Bunnies.

“Whether you’re going to the gym or learning breathwork or yoga, we all get a little nervous when we try it out for the first time,” said Leigha Pasco, certified breathwork instructor and owner of Soul Train Animal Care. “So the bunnies are like our ice breakers. They take the eyes off you. You don’t feel like everybody’s looking at you. They’re the common ground. Everybody’s focusing on them. And every time you look at them, you’re smiling, and they keep you going.”

Her “therapeutic rabbit team” are two-year-old sisters Tulip and Poppy, from a rescue.

They are angora and lion head rabbit mixes.

They move quietly among the yoga participants and they’ve become people’s favorite part of the experience.

Leigha Pasco is also a dog trainer.

Soul Train Animal Care also offers low stress grooming and nail trimming, as well as behavior sessions for dogs and their owners.

The Breathwork & Bunnies class costs $11 for a 45-minute session.

Soul Train Animal Care is located at 309 S. 4th Street, Martins Ferry.