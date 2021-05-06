Bridgeport man arrested on two counts of rape of a person under 13 years of age

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s office released a statement Thursday evening regarding the arrest of a Bridgeport man on charges of rape of a person under thirteen years of age:

Detectives with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and caseworkers with the Department of Job and Family Services initiated an investigation into the rape of a minor, with the suspect being Charles Olman.

Olman is 49 years old and resides on Kennon St. in Bridgeport, Ohio.

This case was presented to the Grand Jury by the Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office on May 5, 2021. A warrant on indictment was issued. Olman was arrested and booked into the Belmont County Jail on two counts of rape of a person under 13 years of age on May 6, 2021. Olman will have no bond until his arraignment.

This is an ongoing case with detectives continuing to follow up on more leads. Sheriff Lucas is asking the public to contact his office at (740) 695-7933 if they have any information related to this case.