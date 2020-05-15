Bridgeport man who has served prison time for child porn will do so again

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County man who has already served prison time for child porn….was sentenced this morning….for doing it again.

35-year-old Edward Rouse of Bridgeport had entered a guilty plea to one count of pandering sexually oriented matter.

Rouse’s lawyer said his client is a low-functioning adult. He said Rouse’s biological age doesn’t coincide with his mental age and he claimed this was a victimless crime, that no one was raped or harmed –that Rouse was just viewing and sharing nude pictures of children.

Mr. Rouse has presented himself to me like a child in a man’s body. And when those two things conflict, we end up with situations like this Aaron Miller, Rouse’s Defense Attorney

Many people believe that this is a victimless crime because you’re just viewing these pictures of these little girls on a computer screen. But this court has always found that with pornographic subjects like you have been watching, these little children are victims. Because had you not accessed those sites, maybe those little girls would not have been put in those situations Judge John Vavra, Belmont County Common Pleas Cour

The judge sentenced Rouse to 4 to 6 years in prison. He said Rouse may be low functioning, but he is apparently smart enough to know how to download illegal images.

Rouse chose not to speak on his own behalf.