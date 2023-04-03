BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF)

A local police department has received a very competitive grant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bridgeport Police applied for the COPS Hiring Program Grant with an award of $125,000 for adding another officer to their department.

This aids local law enforcement agencies to hire and rehire career law enforcement officers necessary to increase the jurisdiction’s community policing capacity to prevent and decrease crime and violence.

Village Administrator Jesse Kosegi says the village is a busier place then people realize and having the force to keep it secure is so important.

“In all corporation limits of Bridgeport, there’s over 100,000 cars that go through that village on [Routes] 40, 250, and 70. It’s, you know, a lot of traffic issues, a lot of people and a lot of things that can possibly happen. Their police department is very active in drug interdiction, speed enforcement, crashes.” Jesse Kosegi – Village Administrator, Bridgeport

This is a three-year grant with the cost of 75% them and 25% the village and in the three years they will absorb the cost of that officer.

The fourth year the officer will be paid out of the village’s budget.