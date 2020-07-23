Bridgeport School District announces COVID-19 restart plan

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- Bridgeport Schools announced its COVID-19 restart plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school plans to open the year on their “green level.”

Green level indicates students will go to school five days a week (Monday-Friday) of face to face instruction in buildings as traditional as possible while taking all safety precautions for all the staff and students.

Regarding masks, staff will be required to wear a mask/face covering.

Students in K-12 are required to wear a mask/facial covering in hallways transitions, restroom breaks, and classrooms.

Pre-K students are not required to wear a mask/face covering.

To those students riding in school transportation, masks and face coverings are required.

Parents do have the option for either face to face institutions in school or learning from home with the online program provided by the district. Parents can choose the best option for their child/children for a nine week period.

Staff will report to the school on August 17 while school will start for students on August 31.

The full restart plan can be found below.

If you have questions regarding the COVID-19 restart plan, you can contact your child’s principal by calling 740-635-0853, Bridgeport Middle and High School- Option 1 and Bridgeport Elementary School-Option 2.

Your calls will be returned when the school district reopens on August 3.