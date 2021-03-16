Bridgeport student finds all the right words to compete in National Spelling Bee

BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF) — It’s a nerve-wracking competition for many area students.

It takes long hours of practice and dedication from both coaches and the kids. But we are not talking about an athletic competition. We are taking about something just as intense: The Spelling Bee.

“It takes dedication. those words over and over again.” Amy Vavrock. Talented and Gifted Teacher, Bridgeport Middle School.

For the past 15 years, Amy Vavrock has served as lead pronouncer for the She knows exactly what it takes to prepare for the big event.

The way it works is, each school has its spelling bee and the top two students from each district will go on to compete in the county bee. It was a challenging year as students did their best to compete while also dealing with COVID guidelines.

For the first time in more than 25 years, Bridgeport Middle School will be sending a student to the national bee, Lyrick Brown.

Lyrick is no stranger to representing his school on the athletic field. He plays football, baseball and basketball. He says the academic competition is just as challenging but there are similarities.

” Pretty much the County Spelling Bee is like going to a State Championship. You get kind of nervous but you are excited to compete.” Lyrik Brown. Winner, Belmont County Spelling Bee.

He says that practicing spelling words is similar to learning football plays. In order to close out the competition, Lyrik had to spell halcyon and pinioned. ”

What was that? Halcyon and pinioned ” Can you spell that? ” h-a-l-c-y-o-n and p- i-n-i-o-n-e-d.

Best of luck to Lyrik as he represents Bridgeport Middle School and Belmont County on the big stage at the National Spelling Bee.

The National Spelling Bee will take place June 1 through June 3. We will keep you updated on Lyrik’s progress.

