BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents at a St. Clairsville area hotel called the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department when they heard the sounds of a dog being beaten and screaming in pain.

Deputies responded and called in Belmont County Hoof and Paw, who rescued the four-month old Husky pup.

They say a vet exam showed the pup has possible internal injuries consistent with being kicked, as well as numerous fractures.

We confiscated the dog. Based on my assessment that the dog was injured. We took it to the vet and we have found since then that the dog has multiple rib fractures and spine fractures in multiple stages of healing so we know this is not a one-time incident for her. Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof and Paw

Specifically they say the dog, now named Ghost, has ten broken ribs and two broken vertebrae, with possible liver and kidney damage.

The pup, now with Hoof and Paw rescue, faces a long recovery.

Several people have already applied to adopt her.