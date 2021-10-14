Brookside Fire Department needs a yes vote on their levy

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

With a building built in 1934 (when fire trucks were smaller), they can still pull their trucks into the garage, but with only inches to spare on the sides and at the top.

Brookside Fire Chief Allan Ketzell III says they have to pull the trucks outside before they can load them.

Their building has been flooded 100 times, each time requiring that the equipment be removed and relocated.

And much of their equipment is stored elsewhere anyway—especially in firefighters’ homes—because the building is too small.

Ketzell says the 3 mill levy they’re putting on the Nov. 2 ballot would cost a person with a $100,000 home about $90 a year.

For a senior with a homestead exemption, that would be $63.75 a year.

They’re hoping to break ground in the spring on an empty lot down the street for a new $800,000 building “that’s as basic as possible.”