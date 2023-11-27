BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Our recent coverage of the demolition process of the old County Home in Belmont County brought back memories for many of our viewers.

One man, an amateur historian, researched the background of the three-and-a-half story gothic structure where hundreds of people lived and died.

The building being torn down now was built in 1870.



When people had nowhere to live, they went there–to this place that had several names–the county home, the poor house and the poor farm.

“Many of them were elderly and had no children to care for them and so they were on their own. Some were not elderly. They were able-bodied people who due to their lack of skills could not find employment.” Harry Forrester

St. Clairsville, Ohio

It was a self-sustaining farm, with cattle and gardens

“So they harvested, planted and harvested food to feed themselves.” Harry Forrester

The main floor held a parlor, a kitchen and dining room. On the upper floors were the superintendent’s family quarters and 127 rooms for residents.



For those who got sick, there was the infirmary next door.

“People typically if they died, they would have died at that facility. And then they were buried by the people at the county home at the infirmary cemetery which is about eight-tenths of a mile down the road.” Harry Forrester

320 people who died at the infirmary are buried here. It’s still a cemetery, and the most recent burial was only three years ago.



While the poor farm was not a desired destination, Harry Forrester says it was a more vibrant and pleasant place than we tend to imagine.

“It was like a large family, if you will. And the ones that were better off helped the ones that were not. And they could sit around, nice days, and have friendly conversations, listen to the radio and that type of stuff to fill out their day.” Harry Forrester

The building closed as the county home in 1976. Afterward, it housed county offices for a while. But it has stood vacant for years.



The demolition is expected to last several weeks.