CARE Funeral & Cremation 4th annual First Responders Luncheon

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- CARE Funeral & Cremation teamed up with the St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce to honor local first responders with a free lunch on Thursday.

Instead of the typical sit down lunch, boxed lunches were passed out as local police officers and firefighters passed through.

It’s the 4th annual luncheon held the Thursday before September 11th but during a pandemic, things look a little different but CARE Funeral Outreach Director Sarah Barickman says they still wanted to show their appreciation and give back to the community.

The first responders have a difficult job on a regular day and now that we have these different restrictions, it’s even more important to let them know they matter. Our funeral home wants to be a part of this community, wants to remain an important part of this community and support the first responders and support other businesses. Sarah Barickman | Outreach Director, CARE Funeral and Cremation

Barickman says it’s their way of saying thank you to the local men and women in uniform.