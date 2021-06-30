Cat population explosion has its roots in COVID shutdown

Countdown to the 4th of July

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Belmont County Humane Society has cats and kittens of all colors, shapes, sizes, breeds and temperaments.

“It was the worst kitten season in history,” noted Angela Hatfield, executive director. “The spay neuter clinics were all canceled. And now our population is at capacity.”

The Belmont County Humane Society currently has 75 adult cats and 25 kittens.

They even rescued a mother cat and her three kittens from a rooftop in Bellaire.

Every cat at the Humane Society has a name, and an individualized food and veterinary plan.

The Humane Society’s Safe Haven, in St. Clairsville, has cat-oriented furnishings from floor to ceiling.

“But each cat would be better off in its own home with its own person,” Hatfield said.

She urges people who are ready to adopt a cat to set aside their preconceived notions and come in with an open mind.

“We see so many people who want a specific kind of cat—like an orange tabby,” she said. “And they almost always end up choosing something completely different. It’s usually the cat that chooses you, rather than you choosing the cat.”

You can call (304) 281-6769 for an appointment to visit.